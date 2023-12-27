Azerbaijan To Include Information On Prohibited, Restricted Lands In State Registry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Information
about lands in connection with which prohibitions and restrictions
have been established, will be reflected in Azerbaijan's State
Register of Buildings, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the "Provision of the unified system of
information support for urban planning and construction activities"
approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.
According to the decree, the data of the State Register of
Buildings includes:
- information on construction objects under construction,
operation and demolition, as well as on lands in connection with
which prohibitions and restrictions have been established;
- information on construction objects to which notification
proceedings are applied.
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661896
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.