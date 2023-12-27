Arab Parliament Calls For Actively Boycotting Pro-Israel Companies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi called on Wednesday to actively boycott companies that expressed support to the Israeli occupation's heinous military campaign against the Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

During the Palestine committee meeting of the Arab Parliament, Al-Asoumi said that the Israeli war machine was committing daily massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and elsewhere, indicating that this was horrifically happening under the sight and hearing of the world.

He reiterated that the Arab countries maintained the option of boycotting as a weapon against companies and international entities pleased with the Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people.

On Thursday's Arab Parliament session in support of Palestine and the Gaza Strip, Al-Asoumi affirmed that attendees would be exploring all venues that would help highlight the Palestinian just cause and prevent further bloodshed against the innocent.

He stressed that the Arab Parliament stood with the Palestinians aspiration for a future independent state with east Jerusalem as capital, saying all efforts would be poured towards achieving that goal.

A score of Arab lawmakers, including Kuwait National Assembly MPs Ahmad Lari and Hamdan Al-Azmi, attended the Palestine committee meeting. (end)

