Kuwait Ambassador To Jordan Lays Foundation Stone Of Educational Complex

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Merri laid the foundation stone of an educational complex donated by Kuwait in Sahab area east of the Jordanian capital on Wednesday.

The project, financed by Kuwaiti Abdullah Yosif Bodai, is part of a charity project affiliated with the Educational Evacuation Academy, and it is the academy's sixth project in Jordan.

It is held with a Kuwaiti donation and under the supervision of Jasim Al-Yaseen.

Ambassador Al-Marri said, in a statement to KUNA, after the ceremony, "This project comes within the framework of a series of Kuwaiti charitable works in Jordan, due to the strong relations that bind the two countries."

He added, "Kuwaiti charitable work continues in Jordan wherever needed, and its features appear in the Arab world and globally."

Ambassador Al-Marri stressed the importance of the project in serving the educational process in Jordan, noting that the project constitutes a gesture of gratitude to Jordan and its people. (end)

ab







MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107661891