Metabolomics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“Metabolomics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the metabolomics market size is predicted to reach $6.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%.

The growth in the metabolomics market is due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest metabolomics market share. Major players in the metabolomics market include Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., Metabolon Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc.

Metabolomics Market Segments

.By Product & Service: Metabolomics Instruments, Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services

.By Indication: Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Other Indications

.By Application: Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global metabolomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Metabolomics is a branch of bio-analytics that deals with the quantification and identification of metabolic small molecules found in cells, tissues, organs, and biological fluids. Research in the area of metabolomics focuses on the chemical reactions that metabolites go through.

The main products and services of metabolomics are metabolomics instruments, metabolomics bioinformatics tools, and services. Metabolomics instruments are devices used to extensively examine low-molecular-weight compounds in biological samples. The various metabolomics instruments include separation techniques, detection techniques, and metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services involving bioinformatics tools and databases, as well as bioinformatics services. The different indications are cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and others that are applied in biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Metabolomics Market Characteristics

3. Metabolomics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Metabolomics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Metabolomics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Metabolomics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Metabolomics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

