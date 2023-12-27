San Diego Cosmetic Dentist Discusses How To Prevent Bone Loss After Losing A Tooth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Missing teeth can have obvious consequences for your smile, but many people are not aware of how tooth loss affects their oral health, general well-being, and even their facial shape. Once a tooth is detached from the gums, there is no tooth root to stimulate the underlying jawbone; unfortunately, this often causes the bone structure to recede and lose volume. Bone loss can raise a number of aesthetic and functional concerns - particularly when a tooth has been without a replacement for a significant amount of time - including the shifting of surrounding teeth, an increased risk of gum disease, and changes in your jaw structure. In general, greater bone loss is experienced the longer an absent space remains unfilled. While jawbone recession can be debilitating, San Diego cosmetic dentist Landon Libby, DDS discusses potential solutions for bone loss to prevent further damage and regenerate additional bone density.According to Dr. Libby, implant dentistry can offer a myriad of benefits for individuals with missing teeth, including the ability to maintain bone volume and preserve the full integrity of the jawbone after tooth loss. Using dental implants , implant dentistry aims to replace a missing tooth with an artificial tooth root and a custom-made restoration indistinguishable from a patient's natural teeth. A titanium post is implanted into the jawbone during treatment, which serves as the“replacement” tooth root. Unlike other tooth replacement options that are not surgically affixed to the underlying bone, dental implants and implant-supported restorations promote new bone regeneration. Not only can this enhance a patient's oral health and strengthen their jawbone, but implant restorations are also considered to look and feel the most similar to natural teeth. Best of all, implants can be used to replace a single tooth, multiple teeth in a row, or even a full dental arch.It's important to understand that every patient may not be a good candidate for dental implants, and bone grafting may be necessary prior to treatment to provide more support for implant placement. As a multi-stage process involving oral surgery, Dr. Libby stresses the importance of selecting an experienced, compassionate, and qualified dental team to place implants and provide a seamless patient experience.About Landon Libby, DDSDr. Landon Libby is a Mission Valley-based cosmetic dentist who provides cosmetic, restorative, and family dentistry treatments for patients in and around San Diego. As a DOCS-certified dentist with training in sedation dentistry , Dr. Libby strives to enhance patient comfort during every stage of treatment and redefine what it means to“go to the dentist.” After receiving his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry, Dr. Libby went into private practice and has been serving the dental needs of the San Diego community for years. Dr. Landon Libby is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Libby Dental2333 Camino del Rio S, Suite #310San Diego, CA 92108(619) 276-6884Rosemont Media

