- Sridhar Prathikanti, President and Director of Marketing of Playin GamesATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant development for the world of virtual sports, NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton with Supermax Contract of $260m, plays the“Pickleball One” ( ). The game is a rising star for socialization, modest fitness and community building in the VR gaming universe. During an exclusive interview conducted using the Meta Quest 3, Haliburton showcased his skills in“Pickleball One,” lending considerable credibility to the game and highlighting its potential in the evolving landscape of virtual reality sports.Tyrese is a world-class athlete and we are honored to have him select the Pickleballone to relax and hone his Pickleball skills. The participation of a conditioned athlete of Haliburton's caliber is a powerful testament to the authenticity and appeal of“Pickleball One.” Known for his dynamic presence and tactical acumen on the basketball court, Haliburton's seamless transition into the virtual realm of Pickleball speaks volumes about the game's realistic feel and its ability to engage sports professionals and novices. His involvement signifies a notable validation of the game.The Meta Quest 3's state-of-the-art virtual reality technology aided in his enjoyment of the game. Providing a highly immersive and intuitive gaming experience allowed Haliburton to engage with“Pickleball One” in a way that closely mirrors the real-world sport. This experience underlines the game's ability to bridge the gap between virtual and physical sports, offering a new platform for athletes and non-athletes alike to explore and enjoy.Sridhar Prathikanti, President and Director of Marketing of Playin Games, the creators of“Pickleball One,” expressed his excitement about this collaboration with Meta:“As an NBA fanatic from the Midwest I am beyond thrilled. We are trying to create a game for fun and modest conditioning – that will get people off the couch and socialize with others globally. Having Tyrese Haliburton, a respected figure in the sports universe, play and enjoy 'Pickleball One' is a significant milestone for us. It demonstrates the game's appeal to professional athletes and affirms its authenticity as a leading VR sports game. This is a moment of pride and a step forward in our mission to bring realistic and engaging sports experiences to the virtual world.”Haliburton's engagement with“Pickleball One” marks a crucial moment in recognizing VR sports as a credible and enjoyable form of entertainment. It showcases“Pickleball One's” ability to attract and satisfy athletes from the highest levels of professional sports, serving as a beacon for the future of virtual reality gaming.Pickleball One is compatible with the Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro. It is now available in the Meta Quest Store at the Holiday Season price of $19.99.About Playin GamesPlayin Games aims to be a leader in virtual sports. They have an unrelenting commitment to pushing the boundaries of immersive technology. A new generation virtual reality gaming studio dedicated to creating socially welcoming, immersive sports experiences for everyone.

