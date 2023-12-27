WJXN By Jax.Network Gets Listed On MEXC Cryptocurrency Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jax is delighted to announce the successful listing of WJXN, its native utility coin, on MEXC , one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges globally. MEXC currently holds the 17th position on CoinMarketCap and boasts daily trading volumes exceeding $2.1 billion.



WJXN's journey has been marked by solid performance on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like PancakeSwap and Uniswap, earning trust from the crypto community. With the recent increase in activity in the cryptocurrency market, some of the most promising coins have seen a surge in trading volume and liquidity. WJXN is not an exception to the rule. At the moment of writing, it is traded at $0.46 on MEXC , with a daily trading volume of around $260,000.

“We are absolutely thrilled about this collaboration! Be sure that it's only the first milestone on the way to the growth and recognition of WJXN in the global cryptocurrency landscape,” Vinod Manoharan, Founder of Jax, commented.

The listing on MEXC not only helps WJXN reach a broader audience but also offers more accessibility for crypto enthusiasts. Founded in 2018, MEXC has quickly become a go-to platform for over 10 million users globally. This centralized exchange has earned a spot in the top 20 crypto exchanges on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko , meeting various criteria during their evaluations. It accommodates over 1700 coins, and WJXN is the latest addition to this diverse portfolio.

About Jax

Jax provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, it has established itself as the exchange for high performance and mega transaction matching technology. MEXC's staff is among the early movers and pioneers in the finance and blockchain industries. It is a prominent participant in the crypto market, serving over 10 million users in over 170 countries and regions.

