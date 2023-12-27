Ajarmeh Meets With Palestinian-Jordanian Business Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) - The Lower House Palestine Committee praised His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts in defending the Palestinian cause and stopping aggression against the West Bank and Gaza Strip.During its meeting Wednesday with Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of Palestinian-Jordanian Business Forum (PJBF) , the committee valued endeavors of His Majesty and His Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II in sending a field hospital to Nablus and another to coastal enclave.The committee's head, MP Firas Ajarmeh, stressed importance of increasing trade exchange between Jordan and Palestine, supporting Palestinian product, and backing Palestinians' steadfastness to face Israel's arrogance, brutality and barbarism.Ajarmeh said Jordan is fulfilling its humanitarian duty towards Palestinians by sending planes loaded with relief and medical supplies and dispatching other aid across King Hussein Bridge.Meanwhile, the forum's head, Nazmi Atmeh, said the PJBF began its activities in 2011, as a non-profit organization, seeking to serve the two countries' economy and strengthen joint cooperation among their businesspeople.