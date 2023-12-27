Cabinet Issues Slew Of Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve the validating reasons for a draft law amending Jordanian National Building Law of 2023.The draft aims to feature possible penalty instructions for violations committed in construction projects, depending on their severity to limit malpractices, describe the violation value, and review and amend the regulations as needed.The bill also aims to make some amendments after names of some members of National Construction Council of Jordan were changed.Moreover, the Cabinet decided to approve the mandating reasons for a draft law amending Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation Law of 2023, aimed to reorganizing the mechanism to exploit Jordan's renewable energy sources to align with requirements of Jordan's electrical network and the advanced status of the Kingdom's renewable energy.The draft seeks to achieve legislative compatibility and consistency with the provisions contained in the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) Law.Additionally, the amendments aim to define EMRC's tasks in licensing renewable energy projects, launch mechanisms to connect electrical energy generated from renewable energy sources to the Kingdom's transmission network or distribution networks, set mechanisms for regulating sale and purchase of this electrical power, identify acts violating Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation Law and set appropriate penalties in this regard.The Council of Ministers also decided to approve the mandating reasons for a draft amending Compulsory Recruitment of Jordanian Workers Bylaw from Jordan's governorates in the construction projects implemented in 2023.This regulation seeks to expand the number of beneficiaries of Jordanian engineers, workers, technicians and workers in projects, standardize workers' salaries and set labor conditions to achieve the desired benefit from the bylaw.On another level, Council of Ministers decided to disburse a lump sum as winter aid, in addition to the monthly assistance paid to Jordan's poor and needy families benefiting from National Aid Fund (NAF) programs, which top 220, 000 households at a total cost exceeding JD4,100,000 from the financial allocations within budget of Ministry of Social Development for 2023.