President El-Sisi Meets Jordan's King Abdullah II

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, at Cairo International Airport. The President later accompanied King Abdullah II to Ittihadia Palace.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the two leaders held discussions. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the pace of coordination and consultation between the two countries, which reflects the great importance of relations between the two peoples and the two leaderships. The two leaders discussed ways to further develop

relations across various fields to be commensurate with the special and close bilateral relations.



Talks also focused on regional developments, especially in the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian tragedy it faces, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.



This is in addition to the vast destruction of the infrastructure and facilities in the Strip. Both leaders affirmed their complete rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue or to displace the Palestinians from their lands or their internal displacement,

stressing that the only solution that the international community must push towards implementing is an immediate ceasefire, and the entry of relief aid in the necessary quantities and at the speed that will make a real difference in alleviating the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip. This is while seriously pushing towards a political track for a just and comprehensive settlement, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.

The two leaders also stressed that the international community bears a great political and moral responsibility to implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, in a way that preserves the credibility of the international system, stressing that it was important for the conflict not to expand in a way that destabilizes security and stability at the regional and international levels.

