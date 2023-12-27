This Year's Final Edition Of Turkish Skyroad Magazine Wedded To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azebaijan, December 27. The last issue of
this year's SkyRoad Turkish magazine, owned by Albayrak Media
Group, is dedicated to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan is described as "a country of antiquity and modernity
synthesis" in the magazine, which published detailed information
about tourism sites, cuisine, historical and cultural monuments,
ideal geographical location, nature, and the variety of flora and
fauna in Azerbaijan.
There is also information on certain cities and areas in
Azerbaijan. Shusha, Baku, and Ganja have been designated as
cultural centers, as have the areas of Guba, Gusar, Ismayilli,
Gabala, Shaki, and Naftalan, which is a healing center.
The magazine provides extensive information about historical
places such as Icherisheher, the Shaki Khans' Palace, Lahij, Goygol
State Nature Reserve. The article also pays attention to the
splendor, grandeur of the popular tourist district of Tufandag.
The magazine calls each region of Azerbaijan "a treasure trove
full of secrets".
