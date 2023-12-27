               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
This Year's Final Edition Of Turkish Skyroad Magazine Wedded To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)


12/27/2023 9:17:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azebaijan, December 27. The last issue of this year's SkyRoad Turkish magazine, owned by Albayrak Media Group, is dedicated to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is described as "a country of antiquity and modernity synthesis" in the magazine, which published detailed information about tourism sites, cuisine, historical and cultural monuments, ideal geographical location, nature, and the variety of flora and fauna in Azerbaijan.



There is also information on certain cities and areas in Azerbaijan. Shusha, Baku, and Ganja have been designated as cultural centers, as have the areas of Guba, Gusar, Ismayilli, Gabala, Shaki, and Naftalan, which is a healing center.



The magazine provides extensive information about historical places such as Icherisheher, the Shaki Khans' Palace, Lahij, Goygol State Nature Reserve. The article also pays attention to the splendor, grandeur of the popular tourist district of Tufandag.



The magazine calls each region of Azerbaijan "a treasure trove full of secrets".

