Status Of Azerbaijan's Khinalig And Nomadic Path State Reserve Determined


12/27/2023 9:17:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made changes to the "List of subordinate institutions not included in the structure of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, the State Historical-Cultural and Ethnographic Reserve "Khinalig and nomadic path" was added to the "List of subordinate institutions not included in the structure of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The registration part of the document has been canceled.

