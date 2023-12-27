Status Of Azerbaijan's Khinalig And Nomadic Path State Reserve Determined

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Cabinet of
Ministers of Azerbaijan has made changes to the "List of
subordinate institutions not included in the structure of the State
Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali
Asadov.
According to the document, the State Historical-Cultural and
Ethnographic Reserve "Khinalig and nomadic path" was added to the
"List of subordinate institutions not included in the structure of
the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan".
The registration part of the document has been canceled.
