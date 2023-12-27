Second Transit Route Between Azerbaijan, Iran Via Astara To Be Launched Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The 2-nd route for cargo transit and transportation between Iran and Azerbaijan via Astara (both countries have city of the same name) will be put into use in the coming days, said Mehrdad Bazrpash, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Trend reports.

He made the announcement to reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet of Iran in Tehran on December 27.

According to Bazpash, all relevant institutions, customs, border services, passport, registration and migration service, etc., are making efforts to put this transit route into use soon.

The first bridge over Astarachay River on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan has been operating since the Second World War. Trade turnover, cargo transportation and transit between Iran and Azerbaijan by land in Astara are carried out through this bridge.

In order to increase cargo transportation and transit, the construction of the 2nd bridge over Astarachay River was started last year, and has already been completed.

The Iranian minister noted that in 2023, cargo transportation between the two countries increased by 40 percent and transit by 57 percent compared to last year. This shows that the agreements between the two countries are effective.

However, the Iranian minister did not clarify the volume of cargo transportation and transit.

On December 10, Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Shahriyar Afandizadeh, said that the construction of a temporary border terminal and a temporary road for the exit of empty trucks around the bridge over Astarachay River is nearing completion. Thus, about 800 trucks will be able to pass through the new bridge daily.

The foundation of the new bridge over the Astarachay River, which is the eastern border between Iran and Azerbaijan, was laid on January 25, 2022. The bridge will be 97.5 meters long and 30.5 meters wide, with three spans, four lanes, with two additional lanes for backup traffic. It will also have two pedestrian crossings, each 2.5 meters wide.

