Second Transit Route Between Azerbaijan, Iran Via Astara To Be Launched Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The 2-nd route
for cargo transit and transportation between Iran and Azerbaijan
via Astara (both countries have city of the same name) will be put
into use in the coming days, said Mehrdad Bazrpash, Minister of
Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Trend reports.
He made the announcement to reporters after the meeting of the
Cabinet of Iran in Tehran on December 27.
According to Bazpash, all relevant institutions, customs, border
services, passport, registration and migration service, etc., are
making efforts to put this transit route into use soon.
The first bridge over Astarachay River on the border between
Iran and Azerbaijan has been operating since the Second World War.
Trade turnover, cargo transportation and transit between Iran and
Azerbaijan by land in Astara are carried out through this
bridge.
In order to increase cargo transportation and transit, the
construction of the 2nd bridge over Astarachay River was started
last year, and has already been completed.
The Iranian minister noted that in 2023, cargo transportation
between the two countries increased by 40 percent and transit by 57
percent compared to last year. This shows that the agreements
between the two countries are effective.
However, the Iranian minister did not clarify the volume of
cargo transportation and transit.
On December 10, Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban
Development, Shahriyar Afandizadeh, said that the construction of a
temporary border terminal and a temporary road for the exit of
empty trucks around the bridge over Astarachay River is nearing
completion. Thus, about 800 trucks will be able to pass through the
new bridge daily.
The foundation of the new bridge over the Astarachay River,
which is the eastern border between Iran and Azerbaijan, was laid
on January 25, 2022. The bridge will be 97.5 meters long and 30.5
meters wide, with three spans, four lanes, with two additional
lanes for backup traffic. It will also have two pedestrian
crossings, each 2.5 meters wide.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661804
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.