Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Hpps' Capacity In Kalbajar And Lachin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The capacity of
five small hydroelectric power plants in Kalbajar and Lachin
districts of Azerbaijan is 13.8 MW, Azerbaijani Energy Minister
Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Today, Azerbaijani and Turkish firms signed a JPA for the
restoration and operation of five 13.8 MW SHPPs in Kalbajar and
Lachin. This is a sign of our solidarity in transforming our free
areas into green energy zones and Azerbaijan into a green growth
country," he said.
Earlier, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on
"X" (Twitter) that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed an agreement
on the restoration of five Small Hydropower Plants (HPPs) in
Kalbajar and Lachin districts.
"Azerbaijan aims to derive 30 percent of the generated
electricity from renewable sources and reduce greenhouse gas
emissions by 2030. The Joint Participation Agreement has been
signed among "Azerbaijan Investment Company" OJSC, Türkiye's
"Demiroren Yatirim Holding A.S.," and "Arges Enerji Team" LLC for
the restoration and operation of five small hydropower plants in
Kalbajar and Lachin districts. This project is a significant step
toward establishing a "green energy" zone in the liberated
territories. Implemented as part of a public-private partnership,
the project will not only create new jobs but also accelerate the
Great Return, foster sustainable economic development in the
liberated territories, and transfer new experiences and
capabilities in the renewable energy field," Jabbarov said.
Azerbaijan Investment Company executive director Ulvi Mansurov
said that the cost of the restoration project was estimated at $15
million.
