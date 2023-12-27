Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Hpps' Capacity In Kalbajar And Lachin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The capacity of five small hydroelectric power plants in Kalbajar and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan is 13.8 MW, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Today, Azerbaijani and Turkish firms signed a JPA for the restoration and operation of five 13.8 MW SHPPs in Kalbajar and Lachin. This is a sign of our solidarity in transforming our free areas into green energy zones and Azerbaijan into a green growth country," he said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on "X" (Twitter) that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed an agreement on the restoration of five Small Hydropower Plants (HPPs) in Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

"Azerbaijan aims to derive 30 percent of the generated electricity from renewable sources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The Joint Participation Agreement has been signed among "Azerbaijan Investment Company" OJSC, Türkiye's "Demiroren Yatirim Holding A.S.," and "Arges Enerji Team" LLC for the restoration and operation of five small hydropower plants in Kalbajar and Lachin districts. This project is a significant step toward establishing a "green energy" zone in the liberated territories. Implemented as part of a public-private partnership, the project will not only create new jobs but also accelerate the Great Return, foster sustainable economic development in the liberated territories, and transfer new experiences and capabilities in the renewable energy field," Jabbarov said.

Azerbaijan Investment Company executive director Ulvi Mansurov said that the cost of the restoration project was estimated at $15 million.