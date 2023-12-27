Azerbaijan Presents Project Of New Central Park In Aghdam (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27. Along with new
residential complexes, a Central Park will be built in Azerbaijan's
Aghdam on the territory of five hectares, Deputy Special
Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories of
the Karabakh economic region (except for Shusha district) liberated
from Armenian occupation, Bashir Hajiyev told reporters, Trend 's Karabakh Bureau
reports.
According to him, all conditions are being created to improve
the living conditions of former IDPs who will be relocated to the
reconstructed city of Aghdam.
The total territory of the Central Park will be divided into
four zones. All conditions will be created for holding cultural and
mass events in the city square, Botanical Garden, meadow and forest
zones. There will also be tea houses, recreation and catering
facilities, cultural and educational sites, educational and
health-improving zones, as well as active game zones. Various trees
are to be planted in the park.
Here's how the park will look like:
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.