General Plan Of Aghdam Reveals Length Of City's Internal Roads (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27. The overall length of the city's internal roads, according to the General Plan of Aghdam, is 189.7 kilometers, said Senior Sales Marketing specialist of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (SAAAR) Mammad Mammadov, Trend reports.

He noted that the internal roads of Aghdam city are planned to be built by the cross profile of six types.

"The number of traffic lanes varies depending on the importance of each form of cross-section; the width of the green lane is 1.5-3 meters; the width of the bicycle lane is 1.5 meters; and the width of the pedestrian lane is 4-6 meters.

The width of the 17 portion of road will be 55-60 meters, with a total length of 189.7 kilometers. This road will have 6-8 traffic lanes. The roads of urban importance will be 50 kilometers long with four traffic lanes, while the roads of local importance will be 122.2 kilometers long with two lanes. The construction of Aghdam's internal roads is scheduled to be completed in 2026," Mammadov added.

