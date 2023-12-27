General Plan Of Aghdam Reveals Length Of City's Internal Roads (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27. The overall
length of the city's internal roads, according to the General Plan
of Aghdam, is 189.7 kilometers, said Senior Sales Marketing
specialist of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads
(SAAAR) Mammad Mammadov, Trend reports.
He noted that the internal roads of Aghdam city are planned to
be built by the cross profile of six types.
"The number of traffic lanes varies depending on the importance
of each form of cross-section; the width of the green lane is 1.5-3
meters; the width of the bicycle lane is 1.5 meters; and the width
of the pedestrian lane is 4-6 meters.
The width of the 17 portion of road will be 55-60
meters, with a total length of 189.7 kilometers. This road will
have 6-8 traffic lanes. The roads of urban importance will be 50
kilometers long with four traffic lanes, while the roads of local
importance will be 122.2 kilometers long with two lanes. The
construction of Aghdam's internal roads is scheduled to be
completed in 2026," Mammadov added.
