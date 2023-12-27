Dan Dos Santos Announced As Cover Artist For L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers Of The Future Volume 40

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Goodwin, President Author Services, Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally renowned fantasy artist Dan dos Santos will paint the cover for the fortieth-anniversary edition of“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future ,” scheduled for release in April 2024, it was announced by John Goodwin, President Author Services, Inc., the literary agency that oversees the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests.Dan dos Santos is one of the most recognized artists in the field who helped shape the fantasy market with his colorful oil paintings of strong women. His award-winning art has graced numerous #1 New York Times bestselling books and can be seen on covers across the globe. He has painted multiple covers and illustrations for both judges and winners of the Contest, including Patrick Rothfuss (WOTF 18), Diana Rowland (WOTF 22), and Brandon Sanderson (Judge). He has received multiple awards, including a Rhodes Family Scholarship winner and Gold and Silver Medals from“Spectrum: The Best in Contemporary Fantastic Art.”“Dan originally came on board as a Contest judge in 2019,” stated Goodwin,“and we have wanted a book cover from him since that time.” Dos Santos could not say why he couldn't accept the offer to paint a cover for Writers of the Future until he was announced earlier this year as the official artist for the newest Marvel Masterpieces Trading Card Set. The trading cards were made from 135 original oil paintings years in the creation.“And now we are thrilled that he can provide our 40th-anniversary cover,” continued Goodwin.Dos Santos joins a celebrated list of fantasy artists, also Illustrators of the Future judges, who have provided covers for the international bestselling anthology series over the last four decades, and include Frank Frazetta, Frank Kelly Freas, Bob Eggleton, Larry Elmore, Stephan Martiniere, Ciruelo, Echo Chernik, and, most recently, Tom Wood.The cover reveal will take place on March 1, 2024. CLICK HERE to sign up for the online event.L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide“a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 547 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 2,000 novels and nearly 6,300 short stories. In addition, they have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 394 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,800 illustrations and 390 comic books, graced 700 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.For more information on Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit .For more information on Dan dos Santos, visit dandossantos.

