La Jolla Dentists Offer Effective Solutions For Dental Anxiety

Scripps Center for Dental Care, a San Diego dental practice, can help patients alleviate anxiety and dental phobia using customized sedation dentistry options.

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When it comes to going to the dentist, a feeling of dread or anticipation is common for a wide range of patients. Dental anxiety affects children and adults alike and may present in varying levels of severity. Some individuals may experience slight apprehension while others are burdened by a debilitating dental phobia, even causing patients to outright avoid their appointments in some cases. Whether a person's dental anxiety is precipitated by an unpleasant experience in the past or a general dislike of their teeth being examined, San Diego-based dental practice Scripps Center for Dental Care provides personalized sedation dentistry solutions to facilitate a relaxing and stress-free visit. With an in-house cosmetic dentist certified by the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation (DOCS), the team at Scripps Center for Dental Care can safely and effectively help alleviate feelings of nervousness or worry.Also called“sleep dentistry,” dental sedation can be administered in the form of nitrous oxide (laughing gas), oral-conscious sedation, or general anesthesia depending on the details of your treatment plan. While patients remain awake and able to follow instructions under nitrous oxide and oral-conscious sedation, general anesthesia administers a state of unconsciousness. Cases utilizing general anesthesia are monitored by a board-certified dental anesthesiologist, helping ensure patients' safety during more extensive treatments. Treatments commonly complemented with sedation dentistry include dental implants , wisdom teeth removal, full mouth rehabilitation, All-on-4®, and implant-supported dentures, among other cosmetic and restorative services.In addition to sleep dentistry options, Scripps Center for Dental Care offers a variety of other remedies to help patients ease their dental anxiety. For example, men and women can take advantage of longer appointments and treatment can be performed slowly in order to build comfort in the dental chair. The doctors at Scripps Center for Dental Care also thoroughly talk through procedures beforehand so individuals can be more informed and relaxed. Finally, dentistry is pain-free and extra steps are taken to ensure patients are as comfortable as possible, including offering amenities like headphones for each chair, comforting blankets, televisions, and even mattress pads.The multispecialty team at Scripps Center for Dental Care is encompassed by dentists from every field of dentistry, including orthodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, oral surgery, and cosmetic dentistry. In their mission to comprehensively address patients' unique needs and provide a pleasant experience from start to finish, Scripps Center for Dental Care is thrilled to provide San Diego patients with customized and ADA-approved sedation solutions.About Scripps Center for Dental CareScripps Center for Dental Care provides comprehensive dentistry services for patients in and around the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego. The practice features a multidisciplinary team of dentists from every specialty, allowing individuals to undergo the entire treatment process completely in-house. Scripps Center for Dental Care is also encompassed by multiple AACD-accredited dentists, including Dr. John Weston - a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. With cutting-edge dental technology, such as digital imaging software, laser dentistry, digital x-rays, and dental microscopes, Scripps Center for Dental Care prioritizes elevating an individual's smile and oral health with the highest levels of patient care possible. Dr. John Weston and Dr. Nicholas Marongiu are available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit scrippsdentalcare, facebook/scrippsdentalcare, or@scrippscenterfordentalcare on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Scripps Center for Dental CareXIMED Building9850 Genesee Avenue, Suite #620La Jolla, CA 92037(858) 535-8300Rosemont Media

