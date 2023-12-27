SENTA Continues Robust Growth Partnering With Northeast Georgia ENT, Extending Network In Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Northeast Georgia ENT partners with SENTA Partners, further expanding their footprint in the Southern US to 195 providers and 71 locations.

- Adam Low, CEO, SENTAATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”), proudly announces that Northeast Georgia ENT is joining the physician led, patient focused alliance. With the addition of Northeast Georgia ENT, SENTA expands its footprint in Georgia and further underscores the substantial strategic growth realized in 2023.Northeast Georgia ENT has been a trusted specialty healthcare provider in their community since 1971. Over the years, their team of board-certified otolaryngologists and medical professionals have provided excellence in clinical care, maintaining a focus on providing compassionate and individualized care to all patients seeking help with ear, nose and throat care, hearing, and facial plastics.“I'm thrilled to be partnering with the great team at SENTA Partners. This partnership allows us to join a network of strong physicians in Georgia, as well as throughout the South,” said Scot M. Stewart, MD, Northeast Georgia ENT.“Our primary focus has always been on delivering compassionate, individualized care to our patients. We look forward to the tremendous resources SENTA provides which will enable us to further enhance our services and continue to better serve our patients and community.”“We are thrilled to welcome the physicians and team members of Northeast Georgia ENT,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA.“They have a long history of providing exceptional ENT care to their community. Being located in Georgia ourselves, we have personally witnessed the impact they have on their patients and community, as well as their strong reputation. Their clinical expertise and emphasis on personalized care perfectly aligns with SENTA's mission of providing the highest level of ENT & Allergy care to patients across the South."By partnering with Northeast Georgia ENT, SENTA has grown to over 1,000 employees, including nearly 195 providers across 71 locations in seven states. If interested in learning more about ENT and Allergy partnerships with SENTA, contact the Chief Development Officer, Zack Usilton at ...ABOUT SENTA PARTNERSSouthern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern region. SENTA provides the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our ENT and Allergy partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. In 2023, SENTA was named #588 on INC. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. For additional information on SENTA, please visit .ABOUT SHORE CAPITAL PARTNERSShore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 4x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, please visit .

Andrea Morgan

AM Consulting

+ +1 9172135506

email us here