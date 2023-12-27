Azerbaijan Establishes Karabakh Main Territorial Tax Department And East-Zangezur Territorial Tax Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Tax authorities
were established in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from
Armenian occupation, Trend reports via State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Economy.
Thus, Karabakh Main Territorial Tax Department and East-Zangezur
Territorial Tax Department have been established.
The main goal is to promote reintegration of Azerbaijan's
territories liberated from Armenian occupation into Azerbaijan's
economy and accelerate the process of "Big Return", bringing tax
administration in line with the general model of management,
ensuring accessibility of tax services.
