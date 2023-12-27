               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Establishes Karabakh Main Territorial Tax Department And East-Zangezur Territorial Tax Department


12/27/2023 9:16:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Tax authorities were established in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports via State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

Thus, Karabakh Main Territorial Tax Department and East-Zangezur Territorial Tax Department have been established.

The main goal is to promote reintegration of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation into Azerbaijan's economy and accelerate the process of "Big Return", bringing tax administration in line with the general model of management, ensuring accessibility of tax services.

