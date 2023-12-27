Uzbekistan Joins Worldwide Allies On Array Of Key Green Energy Initiatives (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. The
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, jointly with
international partners, took part in the solemn ceremony of
commissioning and connection to the grid of five solar and one wind
power plant in six regions of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The event was attended by Muhammad Jamil Al-Ramahi, CEO of
Masdar, Wu Yun, Vice President of China Energy Engineering
Corporation, Liu Zexiang, Chairman of the Board of China Energy
International Group, Lin Xiaodang, Chairman of the Board of China
Gezhouba Group, heads of SEPCO III, Dongfang Electric Corporation,
who participated in the implementation of these energy
projects.
During the address to the public, President Mirziyoyev noted
that the full commissioning of the projects is valued at $2 billion
and will result in 2 million households receiving uninterrupted
access to electricity.
“Through the commissioning of the news plants, it will be
possible to save 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas and the
production of industrial products and services for $4 billion,” he
said.
The head of state added that favorable conditions have been
created for the development of the activities of the private sector
and leading foreign companies in the industry in recent years.
“With their participation, projects are being successfully
implemented to expand the potential of renewable energy in
Uzbekistan. In particular, for the first time, solar power plants
in Karmana and Nurabad districts with a total capacity of 200 MW
were put into operation completely at the expense of foreign direct
investment on the terms of a public-private partnership, which have
so far generated 1 billion kWh of green energy,” he noted.
During his speech, the president touched upon the country's
plans for the further development of the green energy sphere.
“Currently, work is underway in our country on projects for the
construction of 22 solar and wind power plants with a capacity of 9
GW. We will continue to expand our fruitful partnership with
foreign companies.
In general, it is planned to increase the capacity of green
power plants to 27 GW by 2030. This will save 25 billion cubic
meters of natural gas annually and reduce emissions of harmful
substances into the atmosphere by 34 million tons," the leader of
Uzbekistan stressed.
Meanwhile, Emirati Masdar has completed the implementation of
projects for the construction of three modern solar photovoltaic
plants in the Jizzakh, Samarkand, and Surkhandarya regions, with a
total capacity of 900 MW. Moreover, the first stage of a 500 MW
wind farm has been built in the Tamdyn district of the Navoi
region.
In addition, the construction of the first stage of two solar
stations with a total capacity of 1,000 MW has been completed in
the Bukhara and Kashkadarya regions with the help of the Chinese
Gezhouba Group energy company.
It is noteworthy that the construction work was completed in
record time - in just nine months.
