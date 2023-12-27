               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Approves“Regulations Of Unified Information Support System For Urban Planning And Construction Activities” - Decree


12/27/2023 9:16:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approval of the“Regulations of the unified information support system for urban planning and construction activities” and the settlement of some issues arising from this, Trend reports.

The decree tasks to approve the mentioned regulations, and create“Urban planning control” subsystem, ensuring the implementation of state urban planning control in a unified information support system for urban planning and construction activities.

