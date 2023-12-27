Azerbaijan Approves“Regulations Of Unified Information Support System For Urban Planning And Construction Activities” - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approval of
the“Regulations of the unified information support system for
urban planning and construction activities” and the settlement of
some issues arising from this, Trend reports.
The decree tasks to approve the mentioned regulations, and
create“Urban planning control” subsystem, ensuring the
implementation of state urban planning control in a unified
information support system for urban planning and construction
activities.
Will be updated
