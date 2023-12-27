Reconstruction Agency Starts Repairing Bridge In Zhytomyr Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Major repairs have begun across the Ocheretyanka River on the highway connecting the Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the State Agency for Infrastructure Recovery and Development, Ukrinform reported.

"The overhaul of the bridge over the Ocheretyanka River on the national importance road M-21 Vystavychi - Zhytomyr - Mohyliv-Podilskyi has started," the statement said.

It is noted that during the repair, traffic will move through a temporary crossing near the bridge. Currently, the builders are filling and compacting the crushed stone base and installing concrete slabs.

According to the Reconstruction Agency, this is the second bridge to be repaired on the M-21 road recently.

As reported, two bridges damaged during the fighting will be put into operation in the Kyiv region by the end of the year.