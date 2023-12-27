Russians Execute Three Ukrainian Pows Near Robotyne

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian prosecutors have started an investigation into the shooting by Russian invaders of the three Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Article 438 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the probe, in December 2023, during a combat clash with Ukraine's Defense Forces near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, three Ukrainian defenders were captured. An hour later, in violation of Article 3 of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the invaders executed them," the report reads.

Execution of Ukrainian defenders:probing violation of laws of war

Footage of the execution is circulating on social media.

"This is yet another case of a gross violation by the aggressor state of international humanitarian law regarding the treatment of prisoners of war," the PGO emphasized.

Last month, the video of the execution by Russian servicemen of Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war was posted on the internet. The use of Ukrainian prisoners of war as "human shields" on the contact line has also been documented.

As reported by Ukrinform, the prosecutor's office launched a criminal case in this regard.