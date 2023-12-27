Ukraine Repels 14 Russian Assaults In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the eastern bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, Ukraine's forces repelled 14 Russian assaults and forced the enemy to retreat to their previous positions.
Ukraine's Defense Forces reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"Four unsuccessful enemy assaults were repelled on the left (eastern – ed.) bank of the Dnipro. Having suffered losses on the battle line, the enemy was forced to retreat to their positions," the message reads.
It is noted that in the zone of responsibility of Operational Command South, Russian troops continue to strengthen and fortify their positions, pulling up reserves to this end. Read also:
Russians execute three Ukrainian POWs
near Robotyne
The Russians pursue the attempts to restore their observation posts in place of the already destroyed ones, fly aerial reconnaissance missions, and exert pressure on Ukrainian troops through artillery strikes.
The invaders have renewed the launch of guided aerial bombs and missiles (KAB/KAR), also employing attack drones against populated areas in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.
Ukrainian defense forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy clusters, firing positions, and rear.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine intensified the efforts to fortify positions in the Tavria operational zone.
Photo: 68th Oleksa Dovbush Brigade
MENAFN27122023000193011044ID1107661779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.