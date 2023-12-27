Ukrainian Cyberattack Paralyzes Russia's High-Profile ERP System 1C

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian IT Army paralyzed the operation of Russia's automated enterprise management system 1C-Rarus.
This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation , Ukrinform saw.
"One of Russia's largest enterprise resource planning systems is down due to attacks by the Ukrainian IT Army," the report says. Read also:
Ukrainian cyber
experts attack 15 websites of Russian enterprises
According to the Ministry of Digital Affairs, customers have lost access to the system and are unable to operate at full capacity. 1C-Rarus has a network of 150,000 users, including such tech giants and war sponsors as Tatneft and VTB. Stores and gas stations are unable to receive payments from customers as their cash registers are currently inoperable, which has led to major losses for Russia's economy.
As reported, early October, cyber experts with the Ukrainian IT Army hacked the Russian air travel reservation system, wreaking havoc in Russia's largest airports.
MENAFN27122023000193011044ID1107661778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.