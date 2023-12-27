Azerbaijan's State Road Agency Hosts Blood Donation Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The State Road Agency of Azerbaijan hosted a traditional blood
donation action to help those suffering from hemophilia,
thalassemia, and other blood diseases, Azernews reports, citing the agency.
The action, which is held for the 6th time already, was attended
with great enthusiasm and voluntary participation by the Board of
the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, employees of the Agency's
apparatus, and subordinate organisations located in Baku city, who
joined the action of noble and humanistic nature to help people in
need of blood.
Doctors-hematologists preliminarily checked the health of each
donor, and after a thorough medical examination, blood was taken
from them. The blood supplied will be used to treat patients with
hemophilia and thalassemia, as well as other patients in need of
blood.
The participants of the action emphasised that voluntary blood
donation for children suffering from blood diseases is a noble
cause and said that it is a civic duty to take an active part in
such actions.
It is planned to continue such charity events held on the joint
initiative of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan and the Central
Blood Bank of the National Haematology and Transfusiology Centre of
the Ministry of Health in the future.
MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107661777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.