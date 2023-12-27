Azerbaijani Organisation Of War Veterans Of Labour And Armed Forces Make Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The organisation of War Veterans of Labour and Armed Forces of
Azerbaijan addressed President Ilham Aliyev with a statement to
show support and solidarity.
According to Azernews , the statement reads:
The people of Azerbaijan are currently experiencing a completely
new, extremely proud, and glorious stage of its history. The
Patriotic War, under the leadership of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief
Ilham Aliyev, ended with a glorious victory. First, the territorial
integrity and then the sovereignty of the country were fully
secured.
Azerbaijan came out of the 44-day war stronger. The operation in
2023 took only 1 day. Parts of the Armenian army were completely
cleared from Azerbaijani lands, and war criminals and heads of the
military junta were arrested.
With these historic victories, the architect of which was
President Ilham Aliyev, he put an end to the hardships, defeats,
and shocks faced by Azerbaijani people over the past 200 years, and
the Golden Age of Azerbaijan's statehood history was opened.
Having successfully fulfilled this sacred mission, President
Ilham Aliyev has fulfilled the cherished dream of national leader
Heydar Aliyev - "father's testament." 8 November - Shusha
Liberation Day entered our history as Victory Day. Today, the flag
of Azerbaijan flies proudly in Khankandi, Khojaly, and Aghdara.
Ilham Aliyev is the victorious leader of the victorious nation.
All Azerbaijani people and all veterans are proud of it!
Azerbaijan, which 30 years ago was saved by the national leader
from a difficult crisis and the threat of disintegration, is
developing dynamically today, following the path of Heydar Aliyev,
thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's determination and his policy
meeting the challenges of time.
The huge successes achieved by Azerbaijan, especially in the
last 20 years, have turned it into a place of political stability,
progress, and global initiatives in the world. Ilham Aliyev's
course of independent policy based on national interests and mutual
trust has brought Azerbaijan great respect and authority at the
international level.
When we veterans look at today's Azerbaijan, we see that our
efforts have not paid off. We are proud that Azerbaijan is in safe
hands, and we are proud that Azerbaijan has such a president as
Ilham Aliyev.
This is historical happiness inscribed in the destiny of the
Azerbaijani people!
Today, the Azerbaijani people are closely united, and the heart
of every Azerbaijani beats for common action and common purpose.
This is our national strength! This is the policy of national
leader Ilham Aliyev!
Today, everyone is in a hurry to build. Azerbaijan is giving new
life to our ancient lands with its possibilities, and our people
are returning to their ancestral homes.
Today, we, the veterans, look at the youth and are proud of
them. They are walking our path with honour, spreading our glory
all over the world. These are the youth who grew up in the times of
President Ilham Aliyev, ready to give their lives, their blood for
the motherland, and their flag. Let it be love for the youth with
this determination and this faith!
We, the veterans, have gone through painful ordeals and suffered
a lot. Today, many regions of the world yearn for peace, while wars
and massacres have engulfed the surrounding regions. But
Azerbaijan, as an island of stability, security, and development,
is only going forward.
We, veterans from all over the republic, gathered in Baku to
hold this general meeting and declare that each of us wants the
continuation of President Ilham Aliyev's policy.
Ilham Aliyev has fulfilled all his promises to the people. His
word is his signature. The whole world knows it. We, veterans,
declare that we are with President Ilham Aliyev! These victories
need to be everlasting!
