President Ilham Aliyev Signs Law On Establishment Of Aghdara District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on the establishment of the Aghdara district of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Under the document, the city of Aghdara and several villages in
Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Tartar districts are included in the
administrative-territorial division of Aghdara district.
