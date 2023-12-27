               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Signs Law On Establishment Of Aghdara District


12/27/2023 9:15:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the establishment of the Aghdara district of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Under the document, the city of Aghdara and several villages in Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Tartar districts are included in the administrative-territorial division of Aghdara district.

