ISRO Technology To Tighten Surveillance At Gangasagar Mela In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 27 (IANS) The West Bengal government will adopt technology used by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for maintaining surveillance at the Gangasagar Mela to be held in the Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas district next month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed on Wednesday.

“The safety and security of people is our top priority. That is why surveillance will be maintained on all the vessels approaching the Sagar Islands using the technology adopted by ISRO. There will be satellite tracking. At the same time, a total of 1,150 CCTVs will be installed in and around the fairground,” the Chief Minister said after chairing a review meeting for the Gangasagar Mela on Wednesday.

She also said that the VVIPs have been advised not to take pilot cars along with them as long as it is not absolutely necessary.

The Gangasagar Mela will begin on January 8 and continue till January 17. The holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti will start from January 15 and continue till January 17.

“The state government has decided to make special transport arrangements for the people. A total of 2.250 buses have been dedicated to take the pilgrims to Sagar Islands and bring them back from there. In addition, the railways will run special trains during those days. The preparatory work is expected to be completed by January 2,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also said that around 40 lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the Sagar Islands for the Gangasagar Mela this year.

