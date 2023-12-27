Russia Supports India's Bid For UNSC Spot

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Russia expressed on Wednesday its support for Indian's candidacy to join the UN Security Council as part of efforts to bolster regional and international coordination within global organizations.

Speaking in joint press conference with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed that his country was coordinating with India to join the UNSC as part of a wider cooperation amongst members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS -- an organization compromising of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- for a more inclusive world governance.

Lavrov said that discussions with his Indian counterpart touched on issues of regional and international importance including the situation in the Ukraine and Afghanistan.

On his part, Jaishankar revealed that India was seeking to bolster economic partnership with Russia, noting that the volume of commercial exchange would increase this year to over USD 50 billion.

On the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Indian Foreign Minister expressed optimism over the issue, saying that the project -- a multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road route for moving freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe -- would benefit the world.

He also noted that discussions with Lavrov touched on the Middle East situation and the developments in the Gaza Strip. (end)

