Pakistan Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Fatah-II Weapon System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of Fatah-II weapon system equipped with state of the art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory, said the military.

According to Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometers.

Senior officers witnessed the flight test from tri services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff congratulated participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of the flight test.

Earlier in October, Pakistan had conducted a successful flight test of the Ababeel Weapon System aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalization of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence. (end)

