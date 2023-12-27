Sportsnuts - A New Style, Entertaining Sports Blog

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring An Introduction To Two Sports Brands Never Seen Before

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsNuts doesn't function like other sports blogs that provide daily sports scores and features. SportsNuts emphasis is to provide subscribers with compelling information about players, teams, and issues from the seven major pro sports for men and women, plus college basketball and football, Olympics, Nascar, MMA, and UFC, as well as entertaining information, and substantial leisure discounts.

Head SportsNut

Sports Teasers Booklet

Continue Reading

SportsNuts has six blog sections with each section featuring an appropriately named SportsNut caricature. The Head SportsNut will write blogs that are concerned with major issues within a sport that we cover. The Irreverent SportsNut will take an unpopular or controversial stand on an issue, team, or player. The Brainy SportsNut will write about interesting statistics about a team or players such as the "Mount Rushmore of pro receivers" in the history of the game -based on statistics. The SportsNut Trivia King will bring interesting and unusual trivia questions such as asking subscribers to name as many pro athletes who wore the number 8.

The SportsNut Poet writes the SportsTeasers and writes up to one dozen new Teasers for every bi-weekly blog and those are put into a Teaser Booklet which subscribers receive free and then they are offered updated versions every quarter. There are currently about 200 Teasers in the booklet and another dozen on the website blog.

SportsNuts has the only SportsTeasers in the world. The Teasers involve unlocking the real story behind a four-line, seven-beats-per-line poem that uses humor, plays on words, metaphors, and trivia that will challenge the most avid sports fans. A major sports journalist referred to them as "challenging and entertaining."

The SportsNut Discounter is offering new subscribers a complimentary $100 certificate to over 250,000 dining, entertainment, and retail venues in the US and Canada, in addition to a complimentary seven-day travel opportunity to any of seven major global resorts with savings of up to $1500. These perks are offered through a partnership with the largest incentive company in the world that has been featured on CBS and Fox.

Branding experts have expressed optimism that the SportsNuts caricatures and the SportTeasers have definite branding value. Take a look and see for yourself.

Media Contact:

Albert Porter

978-409-5960

[email protected]



SOURCE SportsNuts