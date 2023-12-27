Matterport Welcomes Nominations For The 2023 Digital Twin Awards: Celebrating Innovation And Creativity In The Built World

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In its third year, the 2023 Digital Twin Awards stand as a testament to the diversity of buildings and spaces captured, preserved, and shared through the Matterport platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is a proud sponsor and panel judge of the 2023 Digital Twins Awards (DTAs), powered by Matterport partner CAPTUR3D , celebrating the innovation thriving within the global Matterport community. Now in its third year, individuals and organizations from diverse industries will have an opportunity to showcase their creativity by submitting their most interesting digital twins that were created in 2023.



Matterport digital twins have been explored by millions around the world for both business and entertainment, from powering operations for global enterprises to immersing people in world-famous landmarks such as the Pyramids of Giza.

The rapid proliferation of digital twins over the past year is due in large part to the Pro3 , Matterport's newest and fastest 3D camera. Capable of capturing 3D data up to 100 meters away in under 20 seconds per sweep, Pro3 speeds up the scanning process, providing the highest accuracy scans for both indoor and outdoor spaces. The Pro3 has vastly accelerated capture times, fueling Matterport's growth to more than 35 billion square feet captured to-date, an increase of more than 9 billion square feet year-over-year.

“The 2023 Digital Twin Awards showcase the vibrant intersection of creativity and technology in the digital transformation of spaces with Matterport,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO, Matterport.“Each entry highlights the boundless potential of digital twins, marking a new era in how we experience and interact with the world.”

Companies small and large, including the Fortune 1000, turn to Matterport for innovative solutions for Property Marketing , Facilities Management and Design & Construction Management , using digital twins to reduce costs while extracting deeper insights about their properties throughout every stage of the building lifecycle.

The Digital Twin Awards are an opportunity to highlight the important landmarks, architecture, cultural and historical wonders, and unique destinations captured by the Matterport community in more than 170 countries around the world. As the largest digital twin awards event worldwide, all Matterport users and partners are invited to participate– from developers, to photographers, capture technicians or enthusiasts around the world.

This year's award categories will include:



Best Digital Twin of 2023

Best Digital Twin for Real Estate

Best Digital Twin for Arts & Culture

Best Digital Twin for Education

Most Unique Use of Matterport NEW: Best Digital Twin for Historical Preservation

Submissions for the DTAs 2023 are open until January 15, 2024, with public voting opening February 2-18, 2024. Entrants can submit up to one entry per category, with judges shortlisting the five best nominees from each category. The final selection of winners will be made by the judging panel, and the announcement of winners will be made on February 23, 2024.

For submission details and to participate in the Digital Twin Awards 2023, please visit .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking digital twin platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2023 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

...

Investor Contact:

...



