Information Release Calendar For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2024 in accordance with the following calendar:
| 29/02/2024
| Interim information for 12 months of 2023
| 29/02/2024
| Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2023
| 08/03/2024
| Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM
| 29/03/2024
| Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), Resolutions of the GSM
| 29/03/2024
| Audited annual information for 2023
| 29/04/2024
| Interim information for 3 months of 2024
| 29/04/2024
| Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 1 quarter of 2024
| 29/07/2024
| Interim information for 6 months of 2024
| 29/07/2024
| Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2 quarter of 2024
| 31/10/2024
| Interim information for 9 months of 2024
| 31/10/2024
| Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3 quarter of 2024
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
...
MENAFN27122023004107003653ID1107661709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.