Information Release Calendar For 2024


12/27/2023 9:02:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2024 in accordance with the following calendar:

29/02/2024 Interim information for 12 months of 2023
29/02/2024 Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2023
08/03/2024 Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM
29/03/2024 Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), Resolutions of the GSM
29/03/2024 Audited annual information for 2023
29/04/2024 Interim information for 3 months of 2024
29/04/2024 Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 1 quarter of 2024
29/07/2024 Interim information for 6 months of 2024
29/07/2024 Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2 quarter of 2024
31/10/2024 Interim information for 9 months of 2024
31/10/2024 Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3 quarter of 2024

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
