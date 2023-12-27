Advanced Health Intelligence Partner Bearn LLC To Unveil Platform Using AHI Biometrics To Boost Shared Revenue Streams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AHI's partner, Bearn LLC, has expanded the Master Services Agreement to include revenue sharing with Bearns new User Data Sharing Platform.

SOUTH PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, December 27, 2023 -- Highlights

.AHI partners with Bearn LLC through a 50/50 revenue-sharing agreement.

.AHI's biometric scans are to be used in the Bearn App to generate health information.

.Bearn will provide tailored health offerings to users.

.Bearn plans to launch the integrated platform in January 2024.

.Bearn partners will pay USD$30 – USD$100 per platform user.

South Perth Australia December 27, 2023 – Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (ASX:AHI) (NASDAQ:AHI) (the“Company”) is pleased to inform shareholders that AHI's partner, Bearn LLC, (Bearn) has expanded the Master Services Agreement to include revenue sharing with Bearns new User Data Sharing Platform (UDSP).

Bearn is set to launch its user-empowered Information Sharing Engine in January 2024, having secured its first major client.

This innovative platform, seeded by AHI's biometric assessment capabilities, has been completed and will be launched in a strategic revenue-sharing partnership. Bearn's view of connecting users and providers is not just a step but a leap forward in transforming preventive healthcare, providing cutting-edge solutions tailored for individuals through this unique and personalised screening to intervene and prevent chronic health issues associated with obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. The key to this platform is to engage with everyone, healthy, young, and old, across all lifestyles and demographics.

The initial launch will be a user-empowered offering for the insurance industry. In collaboration with AHI, Bearn will release the UDSP, representing a transformative advancement in the insurtech landscape. Tailored for health, group, and life insurance providers, this platform not only conducts comprehensive consumer-based health assessments, including metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress levels, and overall cardiac and metabolic health, but it also introduces customised solutions in the hands of the users. By choosing to share their information, users can receive highly personalised health, wellness and insurance offerings.

Bearn has already garnered significant market confidence, signing its first client who has committed to paying Bearn USD$30.00 per user for an initial 5,000 shared users monthly for 12 months. This client partnership underscores the value and potential of Bearn's platform to reshape the health, wellness, and insurance landscape through smart, user-centric data utilisation. With this launch, Bearn reaffirms its dedication to advancing health technology and providing proactive tools for health management.

AHI anticipates that revenue generation through this agreement will commence in Q1 2024. Based on the initial agreement signed by Bearn, AHI expects to see USD$ 75,000 in revenue per month from the launch of the initial partner Bearn has signed. AHI will provide further guidance as the launch progresses and further partners are onboarded.

The UDSP caters specifically to the unique demands of the consumer's health, wellness and insurance industry. By providing deep insights into potential customers' health and wellness, insurance carriers can target and engage more effectively, boosting sales and conversion rates.

The Board of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd has approved this announcement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of Advance Health Intelligence, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths, and strategies of Advance Health Intelligence. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made, or perceived to be made, in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analysis, and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for Advanced Health Intelligence's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Advance Health Intelligence as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Advance Health Intelligence undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

