New Innovation Tricks The Stomach To Feel Full

A group of researchers in Massachusetts Institute have created a novel device that deceives the stomach into believing it is full.\r

According to the researchers, device is a tiny, ingestible capsule that vibrates, making the user feel satisfied, these capsules trigger the brain's equivalent impulses, giving people a deceptive sense of fullness.\r

In order to conduct the study, the researchers administered the capsule to certain animals 20 minutes before they ate. They discovered that the hormones released by the capsule cause the animals to feel fuller and cause their meal to shrink by 40%.\r

According to the institute's bioengineering specialist researcher Shriya Srinivasan, this capsule might help those who are trying to regulate their appetite or lose weight.\r

In comparison to previous treatment options, it offers the potential of weight loss with fewer side effects, which makes it an intriguing invention, the speaker continued.\r

The researchers think that this capsule could provide a low-interference, external solution to the obesity problem.--QNA

