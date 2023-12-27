Ashutosh Kulkarni To Ring In New Year With Family In Pune

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni will ring in New Year at his parents' place in Pune with his wife.

Ashutosh, who essays Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in the show 'Atal', said: "New Year fills me with sheer excitement! The essence of celebration lies in the cherished company of loved ones and beloved family. This year, my wife and I have charted our journey to Pune, the abode of my dear parents. Our plans are nothing short of delightful; we will enjoy a luxurious dinner at a splendid restaurant on New Year's eve."

"I eagerly look forward to New Year. As the clock strikes 12, surrounded by laughter and love of my family, I anticipate a moment of pure joy and gratitude. We also visit a nearby temple at the dawn of the New Year," Ashutosh said.

The actor also said that seeking blessings for the year ahead has become a heartwarming tradition, signifying hope, gratitude, and a sense of renewal.

"In these moments, I cherish the union of family, the warmth of togetherness, and the spiritual reassurance gained from seeking blessings for the future. Here's to a New Year brimming with love, prosperity, and abundant blessings for all," he said.

'Atal' airs on &TV.

