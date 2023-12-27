Tennessee judicial panel halts new legislation targeting Nashville sports authority

(MENAFN) Recently, a judicial panel in Tennessee intervened by halting a new legislation aimed at reshaping the composition of the Nashville Sports Authority. The law sought to allow state officials to appoint six out of the 13 board members overseeing professional sports facilities in Nashville. Three judges concluded last week that the specific law likely infringes upon the home rule protections enshrined in the state's constitution. They highlighted concerns that the legislation unfairly targets Nashville without mandating local voter approval or securing two-thirds approval from the metro council. As a result of this determination, a temporary injunction has been imposed on the law, preventing its enforcement while the legal challenge from Nashville progresses.



This recent ruling represents the fourth instance where the state's actions have been thwarted in a broader legal dispute. Throughout the year, laws introduced by Republican legislators have aimed to diminish the influence of Nashville, a traditionally Democratic stronghold, on various matters. These range from governance of the international airport to modifications in the city-county metro council's size.



Originating in 1995 under a corporate charter, the Nashville Sports Authority has historically comprised 13 board members chosen by the city's mayor and subsequently ratified by the metro council. The newly contested law would have allowed the mayor to maintain a marginal majority with seven appointments, distributing the remaining six selections among influential state figures, including the House and Senate speakers and the governor.



In response to these legislative changes, Nashville's leadership has consistently invoked home rule protections, challenging multiple state laws that they argue undermine their authority. The lawsuit against the sports authority's law further contends that it breaches the state constitution by prematurely removing board members from their designated terms. While the legislation doesn't explicitly pinpoint Nashville-Davidson County, judges expressed skepticism, deeming it speculative to assume the state's intentions were broader than the evident parameters set by lawmakers. Defending the legislative move, leading Republican lawmakers have emphasized the state's substantial financial commitments, notably earmarking USD500 million in bonds for a forthcoming USD2.1 billion domed stadium for the Tennessee Titans, along with an additional USD200 million allocation for a nearby performing arts center, as highlighted by House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

