Army Applications Laboratory Selects Firehawk Aerospace As A Supplier For The Javelin, Stinger, And GMLR System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Firehawk Aerospace , a market leader in hybrid rocket engine and solid rocket motor (SRM) propulsion, has secured a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract from Army Applications Laboratory (AAL). This contract underscores Firehawk's advancements in rocket propulsion and its unique capability to address critical challenges in conventional SRM supply chains.

Firehawk Aerospace

Continue Reading

The SBIR Phase III contract accelerates Firehawk's mission to reshape SRM propulsion, focusing on eliminating supply chain bottlenecks and bolstering system stability. Will Edwards, CEO of Firehawk Aerospace, comments, "The Phase III funding reflects our team's ability to push aerospace technology boundaries, positioning Firehawk at the forefront of innovation in tactical weapon systems."

Distinguishing itself from traditional systems, Firehawk's hybrid rocket engines boast a rapid manufacturing timeline of weeks, not years. Manufactured and tested in Texas, this approach enables faster testing and innovation at a reduced cost, in line with Firehawk's commitment to national security. By sidestepping traditional materials, Firehawk mitigates supply chain vulnerabilities, creating a resilient system ready for evolving threats.

The U.S. Army, recognizing the need for propulsion systems unaffected by supply chain issues, supports Firehawk Aerospace. The development focus includes creating analogs for key U.S. Army systems like the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket (GMLR), FGM-148 Javelin, and FIM-92 Stinger.

Firehawk Aerospace's propulsion systems aim to optimize mission profiles with extended range, reducing risks to soldiers and maintaining the U.S. Army's strategic advantage. The SBIR Phase III contract signifies a significant step forward in advancing rocket propulsion technology, addressing supply chain challenges and enhancing tactical weapon system capabilities for the U.S. Army.

For more information about Firehawk Aerospace, please visit

.

About Firehawk Aerospace

Firehawk is a hybrid rocket engine innovation and manufacturing company that enables the next generation of aerospace and defense systems with engines built for performance, cost-effectiveness, and reliability. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and founded in 2019 by Ronald Jones, Will Edwards, and Steve Edwards, Firehawk's 3D-UltraTM Hybrid Rocket Engine follows a streamlined and scalable design process that shortens production times, reduces cost by up to 90 percent, and leverages additive manufacturing in unique ways. Firehawk manufactures its product at their Dallas headquarters and performs static fire and flight tests of its rocket engines at two facilities in West Texas, including a 30-square-mile launch range.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jennifer Seelig

Orion Public Relations

973-768-7910

[email protected]

SOURCE Firehawk Aerospace