Saudi German Hospital Aseer saves Moshabab’s life following cardiac arrest

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 27 December 2023- In a record time, medical professionals successfully inserted a cardiac stent into the coronary artery of a patient – who experienced a cardiac arrest due to a malignant ventricular arrhythmia – and ultimately rescued him from death at Saudi German Hospital Aseer.

Moshabab, a 43-year-old man, accompanied his father who was receiving medical care at Saudi German Hospital Aseer. Moshabab unexpectedly lost consciousness while trying to grab a hot beverage from a café inside the hospital.

A doctor, by chance standing near Moshabab, immediately initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) measures and ordered the transfer of Moshabab to the emergency department for further treatment.

The resuscitation of Moshabab lasted for four minutes. Subsequent diagnostic examinations revealed a severe blockage in the left anterior descending coronary artery, necessitating a cardiac catheterization.

As Moshabab’s health improved, doctors removed a ventilator. Moshabab is now continuing his recovery in the cardiac care unit (CCU).

