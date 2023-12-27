GCC Stock Markets Stabilize Near Year End

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded limited performances and could continue to stagnate during the remaining trading sessions of the year. At the same time, expectations of a softer monetary policy could help support markets while energy volatility and geopolitical tensions could continue to pose risks.

The Dubai stock market recorded limited price developments and continued to hover near levels during the last few days. The market could continue to stagnate for the remaining trading sessions of the year. However, it could benefit from the improving sentiment on a global scale.

While the Abu Dhabi stock market was able to rebound to a certain extent during the last two weeks, it remains below its levels at the beginning of the month and could be exposed to some risks. The uncertainty around energy markets could continue to affect sentiment.

The Qatari stock market could be exposed to price corrections after its strong rebound during the last two weeks. While sentiment continues to improve on a global scale, the volatility in energy markets could remain a source of risks.





MENAFN27122023006667014463ID1107661668