Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA) Announces Free, Informative Webinar To Address Misconceptions Surrounding The Death Of Actor Matthew Perry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 'No questions are off limits' during the free Q&A session that is open to the public

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the media storm surrounding the recently announced cause of death for late actor Matthew Perry and his reported use of ketamine at the time of his death, leading mental health treatment center Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA) announces a free, first-of-its-kind webinar that is open to the public Friday, January 5, 2024 at 1:00 pm PST . Hosted by KCLA Co-founders Dr. Steven L. Mandel and Sam Mandel, the webinar will address the facts and myths about ketamine, distinguishing between the therapeutic uses for mental health and illicit uses of the FDA-approved medication. The two experts will also clarify details reported about Matthew Perry's death and ketamine . Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles wishes to specify the company is speaking about Mr. Perry with no insider knowledge of his ketamine treatments or his personal life.

Dr. Steven L. Mandel and Sam Mandel

Continue Reading

"First and foremost, our reaction to the initial news of Mr. Perry's passing was sadness. Mr. Perry shared publicly regarding his mental health struggles, and we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends," said CEO Sam Mandel. "Regarding the news of the toxicology report, we find it very frustrating and misleading that the spin doctors and media bias against ketamine have twisted this sad loss into another opportunity for ketamine bashing. Not only did Mr. Perry self-administer a sufficient dose to produce general anesthesia, more than ten times the amount given for depression, but he did so in combination with buprenorphine (an opioid) and a benzodiazepine (a sedative) while alone in a hot tub, and lost consciousness and drowned."

Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles has pioneered an innovative mental health treatment known as Ketamine Infusion Therapy since 2014, and the Mandels are globally recognized as leading experts in the field. "When used responsibly as a therapeutic agent, ketamine is among the safest, most effective, fastest-acting mental health treatments available today," said Dr. Steven L. Mandel, a board-certified anesthesiologist. "This is not anecdotal. More than 200 clinical studies on ketamine for depression have been completed at leading scientific institutions, proving the safety and efficacy of ketamine for mental health. Dozens of them are peer-reviewed. Ketamine has also been proven as more effective than electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and quetiapine in head-to-head studies."



Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA) provides hospital-grade monitoring of electrogram (ECG), blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen saturation, and respiratory rate during ketamine infusion treatments. The company's clinical staff are all trained in basic life support (BLS), advanced cardiac life support (ACLS), and moderate sedation by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). KCLA is accredited by Quad A, the gold standard in outpatient facility certification.

Every KCLA patient receives treatment in a private room where they are closely monitored under direct observation for safety and comfort by KCLA's care team of an anesthesiologist, psychiatrists, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNP), and registered nurses (RN). KCLA maintains all of the necessary supplies and equipment for emergencies. After more than 30,000 infusions provided over the last decade, none of their patients have needed it. Despite most patients arriving to the clinic with a "treatment-resistant" diagnosis, 83% benefit.



"The breakthrough treatments we provide represent a significant step forward in the field of psychedelic medicine and the broader field of mental health care," said Sam Mandel. "Our mission is not only to provide meaningful, lasting relief to our patients but to create a paradigm shift in mental health care throughout the United States and the rest of the world. Ketamine Infusion Therapy is paving the way for other innovative modalities as the best option available today for most patients suffering from depression, PTSD, anxiety, and suicidal thinking."

It is KCLA's hope that the webinar and Q&A session will help educate and dispel fears and myths surrounding ketamine therapy. "Two world-renowned experts will answer any and all of your questions about ketamine therapy. Nothing is off-limits," Dr. Steven L. Mandel said.

To register for KCLA's free webinar and Q&A on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 1:00 pm PST, please visit

About

Ketamine Clinics

Los

Angeles

Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles

is a pioneering mental health treatment center and leading provider of Ketamine Infusion Therapy. Co-founded by Dr.

Steven L. Mandel

and CEO

Sam Mandel

in 2014, KCLA was one of the first ketamine clinics to open in

the United States. KCLA is the first and only ketamine

clinic

accredited

by

Quad

A,

upholding

the

gold

standard in

safety,

efficacy, and

patient satisfaction. Services include Ketamine Therapy, Psychiatric Medication Management, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), with plans for further advancements soon. KCLA has contracted

with

ten

of

California's

largest

health insurance

plans to expand access to their services.

The clinical team at KCLA comprises an exceptional group of highly skilled professionals regarded as leaders in their field. The team includes one anesthesiologist with a master's degree in psychology, psychiatrists, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and administrative staff. All

teammates collaborate

in

KCLA's

state-of-the-art,

5,000-square-foot

facility

in

Los

Angeles,

California. The company has one location at this time but plans for additional sites in the near future.

For

more

information

about

Ketamine

Clinics Los

Angeles

and

the company's pioneering

Ketamine Infusion therapy, please visit



Media Contact:

Debby Fireman

Fireworks

[email protected]

610.547.2229

SOURCE Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles