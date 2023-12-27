Roger Christian Joins Ameripolitan Music Awards Team As Head Of Marketing And Promotion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roger Christian

Veteran music industry executive to build buzz and drive ticket sales for star-studded February 18 event

MEMPHIS, TENN., UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 10th annual Ameripolitan Music Awards today announced that music industry veteran Roger Christian has joined their production team as Head of Marketing and Promotion. Christian's mandate is to build buzz and drive ticket sales for the awards show, which will take place on February 18 at Austin City Limits at The Moody Theater.According to organizer and founder Dale Watson,“We are thrilled to have someone with Roger's background join our company at this exciting time of growth with our show.”Christian comes to the Ameripolitan Music Awards with over 40 years of experience, including stints as Senior Director of Marketing at Universal Music and similar roles at MCA, Sony/CBS Records, WTG Records, Jem Records Texas, and Big State Distributing. Throughout his career, as a regional director, branch manager, and sales and marketing manager, Christian has promoted musical acts for major labels, such as Universal Country Music Labels, Universal Nashville (MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, Lost Highway), Dreamworks Nashville, Lyric Street, Rounder, and Rising Tide.More recently, as owner of Roger Christian Entertainment Group, he marketed, promoted and distributed various independent artists. His work has garnered over 50 Platinum and Gold Records for various artists' releases.“Promoting the Ameripolitan Music Awards is the kind of challenge I love,” Christian said.“I'm so very honored to be working with Dale, Celine and all the incredibly talented artists in Ameripolitan Music.”About the Ameripolitan Music AwardsThe prestigious awards were created in 2014 by internationally renowned artist, Dale Watson. He saw a great need to acknowledge and celebrate artists who work in music with prominent roots influence. The awards and publicity benefit important music genres, including Honky Tonk, Rockabilly, Western Swing and Outlaw Country Music.For more information, visit .###

Celine Lee Watson

Ameripolitan

+1 (917) 982-1829

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok