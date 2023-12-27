Villa Firenze Announced As A Multipurpose Event Venue In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS SUEñOS, PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Villa Firenze is located on the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. This luxury villa rental is known for its settings and services, making it the perfect venue to host various special events and gatherings.Villa Firenze offers various amenities, including a private helipad, a premium collection of wine and spirits, a clubhouse with entertainment systems, a gourmet kitchen with a private chef, and transportation options like a golf cart and Jeep Rubicon.The concierge team at Villa Firenze facilitates various services, including tour bookings and organizing wellness sessions.The various special events that can be hosted in this villa includes -Weddings: The Italian courtyard and lawns adorned with fairy lights provide the perfect setting for tropical weddings. The concierge team expertly oversees every detail, ensuring a seamless and memorable wedding experience.Birthdays: The venue accommodates birthday parties, including significant milestone celebrations, and offers services like an exclusive helicopter transfer.Family Reunions: Villa Firenze is a private location suitable for family gatherings. It accommodates family reunions with spacious suites and versatile grounds. The amenities, like an infinity pool and barbecue area, serve guests of all ages.Corporate Events: The villa is available for corporate retreats, combining relaxation and team-building opportunities.Yoga & Wellness Sessions: Surrounded by serene natural beauty, the villa serves as a tranquil sanctuary for yoga and wellness, focusing on rejuvenation and peace.Carolina , the concierge/manager of Villa Firenze, states, "Our goal is to provide an appropriate and well-equipped venue for various types of events, ensuring that each moment is managed with attention to detail."About Villa Firenze:Villa Firenze in Costa Rica serves as a multipurpose event venue. It is designed to host various special events, leveraging its scenic location. The villa offers a variety of amenities that contribute to its versatility as a venue. These amenities are tailored to accommodate different types of events, ensuring that each occasion can be suitably catered to.The combination of its picturesque setting and the array of facilities available makes Villa Firenze a practical choice for those seeking a venue for their events.

Carolina Barrientos

Villa Firenze

+1 954-947-0412

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube