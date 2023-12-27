UN chief selects Sigrid Kaag as senior humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday selected Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands as the chief humanitarian and rebuilding director for Gaza.



Kaag will assist, organize, observe and confirm assistance deliveries to the plagued reserve,

intact with a new UN Security Council resolution. She will also find a UN mechanism to quicken humanitarian aid deliveries through states that are not part of the conflict.



Kaag is anticipated to engage in the job on the 8th of January.



As a press letter published by the UN chief’s office, Kaag has a rich background in political, humanitarian and expansion matters, as well as in diplomacy.



Lately, she worked as the first deputy premier and first female finance minister in the Dutch Administration since January last year, and was minister for trade and development cooperation from October 2017 to May 2021, and minister for foreign affairs until September 2021.



Kaag took part of a broad spectrum of high-ranking positions in the UN system, together with acting as distinctive director for Lebanon from 2015 to 2017, and as the distinctive director of the Joint Mission of the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the UN Mission in Syria from 2013 to 2015.



On Friday, the UN Security Council implemented resolution 2070, which, amid other arguments, stresses instant, harmless and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid at scale straight to Palestinian citizens all over the Gaza Strip.



The resolution demands the UN secretary-general to employ a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator and demands the "expeditious" institution of the UN mechanism to intensify assistance distribution.



MENAFN27122023000045016186ID1107661649