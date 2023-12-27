6-year-old boy gets on wrong plane, landing 160 miles away from intended destination

(MENAFN) In a concerning incident, a 6-year-old boy traveling alone for the first time to visit his grandmother in southwest Florida was mistakenly placed on the wrong flight, resulting in him landing approximately 160 miles away in Orlando, Florida. Maria Ramos, the eager grandmother awaiting her grandson's arrival at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, was taken aback when she was informed by Spirit Airlines that her grandson wasn't on the expected flight.



Recounting the distressing moments, Ramos shared with WINK News that she immediately approached a flight attendant upon hearing the news, desperately asking about her grandson's whereabouts. The attendant confirmed that no child was onboard her flight from Philadelphia.



However, to Ramos's relief and simultaneous shock, she received a call from her grandson shortly after. He informed her that he had safely touched down in Orlando. Addressing the concerning mix-up, Spirit Airlines released a statement clarifying the situation. The airline acknowledged that although the young boy was indeed boarded on an incorrect flight to Orlando, he remained under the continuous care and supervision of an airline employee throughout the journey.



Upon recognizing the mistake, the airline promptly informed the family about the unexpected turn of events. Expressing regret over the incident, the statement from Spirit Airlines conveyed their commitment to ensuring passenger safety and announced an internal investigation into the matter, extending apologies to the affected family.

