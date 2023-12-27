Brazil’s economic market marginally elevates next year’s GDP growth prediction

(MENAFN) Brazil’s economic market sustained its financial expansion forecast at 2.92 percent for this year, but marginally elevated growth in gross domestic product (GDP) next year from 1.51 percent to 1.52 percent, the Central Bank of Brazil declared on Tuesday.



In accordance with its most recent Focus survey of the nation’s best economic analysts, the Central Bank of Brazil also accustomed its inflation predictions from 4.49 percent to 4.46 percent for this year, and from 3.93 percent to 3.91 percent for next year.



The predictions fit into the National Monetary Council's target inflation of 3.25 percent for 2023 and 3 percent for 2024, both with a tolerance range of 1.5 percentage points.



Given the enhanced inflation situation, economic forecasters cut their prediction for the base interest rate, presently at 11.75 percent yearly, from 9.25 percent to 9 percent by the end of next year.



The South American nation’s currency, exchanging at 4.85 reals to the US dollar, is anticipated to exchange at 4.9 reals to the dollar towards the end of this year and 5 reals to the dollar towards the end of next year.



At the meantime, Brazil’s exchange balance is anticipated to witness an excess of USD81.4 billion this year and USD71 billion next year.



International direct investment in the nation was predicted at USD60 billion this year and USD65 billion next year.



MENAFN27122023000045016186ID1107661647