Latin America expects slight financial bounce back next year

(MENAFN) Latin America will witness a slight financial bounce back next year because of dangers like a possible recession, as Moody's Analytics reported on Tuesday.



The area may observe a “soft landing’ in the first six months of the year by efficiently using financial strategy tools to escape harsh changes, the company mentioned in the report.

Regarding external matters, local markets could witness a decrease in exports because of lower international demand, particularly for raw resources and partially processed products.



Regarding local matters, they will have to find a middle ground between controlling in inflation and urging the economy to avoid a “hard landing” or even a recession, the agency said.



If predicted Latin America’s economy might increase by 1.8 percent next year, from 2.2 percent this year.



The nations are most likely to spearhead expansion are Uruguay, Mexico and Peru, trailed by Chile, Colombia and Brazil.



Previously this month, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean forecasted a 1.9 percent local expansion for next year, decreasing from the 2.2 percent for this year.



MENAFN27122023000045016186ID1107661646