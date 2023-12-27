(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané each scored twice in Al Nassr's 5-2 win over Al Ittihad in the Saudi League.



Ronaldo's performance elevated him to the world's top scorer in 2023, surpassing famed strikers like Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé.



This victory was pivotal for Al Nassr , keeping them in second place.



They are now closing in on the league leaders, Al Hilal. Meanwhile, Al Ittihad, under coach Marcelo Gallardo, fell to sixth position.



Ronaldo aims to extend his scoring record with upcoming matches. Al Nassr will next face Al Taawoun, offering another chance for victory.



On the other hand, Al Ittihad prepares to meet Al Tai, seeking to improve their standing. The match began with an early chance from Anderson Talisca, setting an aggressive tone.



Al Ittihad's Hamdallah responded with the opening goal, but Al Nassr quickly equalized through a Ronaldo penalty. Talisca then put Al Nassr ahead, demonstrating their resilience.







In the second half, Al Ittihad briefly leveled the score. However, another penalty and subsequent goals from Talisca and Mané sealed Al Nassr's triumph.



This win underlines their position as formidable contenders in the league .



In related news, the Paulista Football Federation announced the 2024 Paulistão schedule. Teams like Santos and São Paulo are set to kick off the tournament in January.



Palmeiras and Corinthians will also make their first appearances, adding to the anticipation.



The tournament stretches until early April, featuring intense matchups and knockout rounds.



Each game contributes to the unfolding story of the season, highlighting the dynamic nature of football.



In summary, Al Nassr's recent win and the unveiling of the 2024 Paulistão schedule reflect the ongoing excitement and competition in football.



Each match and tournament offers a new chapter in the sport's thrilling narrative.







